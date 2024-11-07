Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 113,488 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,488 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE SRG opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.57.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 485.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Prior to the adoption of the Company’s Plan of Sale, Seritage was principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management, sale and leasing of diversified retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Seritage will continue to actively manage each location until such time as each property is sold.

