Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,445 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Delek US worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Delek US by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.15. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -60.36%.

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

