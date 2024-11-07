Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP boosted its position in Zeta Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

ZETA stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $34.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

