Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.71. The firm has a market cap of $695.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

