Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 20,923 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 27.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 166,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWP shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

