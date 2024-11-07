Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BOX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,940. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
BOX Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.