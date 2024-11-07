Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 190.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $166.77 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $749,891.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,379.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

