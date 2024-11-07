Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 112.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRD stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $123.30 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $156.86.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

