Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241,400 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 455,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

