Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Workiva Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

