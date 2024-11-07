Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $898,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,460.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,469 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

