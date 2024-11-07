Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $933,000 Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $383,241.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,803.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,364.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $383,241.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,803.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,458,890. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.