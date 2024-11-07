Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,392 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $57,435,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,370 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8,247.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,496. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,496. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 139.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

