Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

