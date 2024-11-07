Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 517.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 0.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.