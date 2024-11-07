Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

