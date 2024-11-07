Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Financial Contrast

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Prenetics Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $112.25 million 1.10 -$3.41 million ($0.25) -11.28 Prenetics Global $21.74 million 1.70 -$62.72 million ($3.23) -1.25

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -10.56% -2.70% -1.42% Prenetics Global -229.17% -15.70% -12.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.15%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Prenetics Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings. It also provides preclinical products that includes platform to assess physiological data from organisms for research, drug discovery, and drug development services comprising implantable and externally worn telemetry systems for use in research to collect cardiovascular, central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic data; behavioral products; isolated organ and surgical products, instruments and accessories for tissue, and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; turn-key respiratory system solutions, including plethysmograph chambers, data acquisition hardware, physiological signal analysis software, and final report generation; inhalation and exposure systems; and GLP-capable data acquisition and analysis systems. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories; and contract research organizations and academic labs. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, Heka, Hugo Sachs, Multichannel Systems MCS GmbH, and Panlab brands. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

