Head-To-Head Analysis: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A XOS -76.21% -84.60% -41.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and XOS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XOS $44.52 million 0.77 -$75.84 million ($7.76) -0.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CurAegis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS.

12.9% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CurAegis Technologies and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 XOS 0 1 3 2 3.17

XOS has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.65%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Summary

XOS beats CurAegis Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles. In addition, the company offers energy solutions, a comprehensive charging infrastructure business that offers mobile and stationary multi-application chargers, mobile energy storage, and turnkey energy infrastructure services to accelerate client transitions to electric fleets; Xos Hub, a rapid-deployment mobile charger designed to expedite fleet transitions to electric vehicles; and Xosphere, a platform that interconnects vehicle, maintenance, charging, and service data to improve overall customer experience. Further, it offers X-Pack, a proprietary battery pack technology for last-mile commercial use cases; X-Platform foundation of Xos vehicle products; and vehicle control software, which include powertrain controls, body controls, and instrument cluster and infotainment. Xos, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

