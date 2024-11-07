Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

