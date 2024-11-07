Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,030.97 ($26.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,142.58 ($27.89). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($27.34), with a volume of 177,878 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HILS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,234.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,035.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,030.97.

In other news, insider Rutger Helbing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($26.54) per share, for a total transaction of £203,900 ($265,425.67). 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

