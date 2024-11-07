Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.9% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 204,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $472.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.20 and a 200-day moving average of $396.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $274.42 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.56.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

