Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.91 ($0.08). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,347,919 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.42 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

