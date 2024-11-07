Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,481.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,883.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $783,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

