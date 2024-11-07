Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,112,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,384,192.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $30.84 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -38.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 848,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 183,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.