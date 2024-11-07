Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Sells 16,145 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 16,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $1,249,784.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,380,103.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after acquiring an additional 293,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,387 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

