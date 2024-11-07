Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,974,329.64 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total value of $2,974,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,845,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,781,561.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $344.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.50 and a 12-month high of $349.07.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 75.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 506.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Morningstar by 104.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

