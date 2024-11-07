Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Vice Chairman Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,531.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Stock Up 12.1 %

MTB stock opened at $216.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $115.93 and a 12 month high of $216.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.