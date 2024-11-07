Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,239 shares of company stock worth $7,360,981 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,240 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

