Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

