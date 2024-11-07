International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 12,750.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 139,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 72,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

