iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 1.78% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 352,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,928,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10,940.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 208,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.31 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

