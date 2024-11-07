iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

DMXF opened at $68.21 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

