iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

