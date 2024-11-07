Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,512,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.44 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.36 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

