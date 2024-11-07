Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 5.55% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

BATS:NJAN opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

