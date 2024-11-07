Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.