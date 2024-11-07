Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 327,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

