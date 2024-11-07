Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $153.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.16.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

