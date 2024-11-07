Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $14.67 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 641,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

