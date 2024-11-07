Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $171.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $173.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

