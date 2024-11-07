Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 485 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

COO opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

