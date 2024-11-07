Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,325 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROL opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.