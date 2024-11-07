JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 117,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98,096 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 140,564 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,003.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 159,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 114,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

