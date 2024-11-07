John Nallen Sells 182,481 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Nallen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FOX alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04.

FOX Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FOX by 25.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in FOX by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FOX by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital upped their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.