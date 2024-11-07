JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

IQV stock opened at $221.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.48. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $190.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 80.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

