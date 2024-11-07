JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a market cap of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $142.82 and a one year high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

