Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.29. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 182,833 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $112.69 million, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

