Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.17 and traded as low as $35.50. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

