Kellanova (NYSE:K) Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $42,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 608,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $6,248,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,675,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,235,116.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150,064 shares of company stock worth $92,680,265. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

