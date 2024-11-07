Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $46,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $161.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.32. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

